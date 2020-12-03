DSGMC member sends legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for tweet on farmers' protest

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): A legal notice has been sent to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut by a member of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), Jasmain Singh Noni for her tweet, which she subsequently deleted, in which she "wrongly" identified an old woman at farmers' protest as Shaheen Bagh's Bilkis Dadi.

The notice, sent by Advocate Harpreet Singh Hora on behalf of Jasmain Singh Noni, said Ranaut had peddled "unverified information".

The tweet had alleged that the old woman was available for protests for Rs 100.

Hora said Ranaut had deleted the tweet.



The legal notice said that when her premises were demolished, she had used social media to gather solidarity from her fans stating that her fundamental rights have been violated.

Similarly, the right to peacefully protest is a part of the farmers' rights under the Constitution of India and she cannot claim a right to demean and insult the farmers, the notice added.

It said there are several news reports which claim that the two women are not the same and, otherwise too, she has not got the right to defame any old woman for her political mileage just because she is protesting in a peaceful manner against a particular piece of legislation.

It said Kangana Ranaut's act has lowered the reputation and image of the farmers before the whole world.

The notice said this is a clear example of a "hate tweet" that needs to be tackled at the earliest. (ANI)

