DSGMC opposes Pak decision to close 'darshan' of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib for non-Sikhs

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Thursday 'strongly' opposed the decision of Pakistan government to close 'darshan' of historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev for non-Sikh visitors for three days from January 3 to Jan 5 in connection with the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh.

Terming the decision as against the basic tenets of Sikhism, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, DSGMC president, said that according to Sikh religion, the doors of Sikh gurdwaras are open to every human being irrespective of his religion, class, caste, gender and closing the doors of gurdwara to non-Sikhs violates the Sikh religion's principle of equality of all human beings before God.

He said the DSGMC will take up the matter with the Pakistan government through the External Affairs Ministry and will also organise protest march and rallies to oppose this 'illegal decision.'

An official statement quoted him as saying that the 'Pakistan government has ignored the fact that Guru Gobind Singh belonged to all communities and is equally worshipped by millions of his followers worldwide irrespective of their religion, ethnic affiliations.'

The DSGMC president said the logic of Pakistan that the place has limited facilities for pilgrims does not hold ground as the pilgrims visit the holy shrine for 'darshan' and mental peace and not to enjoy the facilities and hospitality of the Pakistani government. (ANI)

