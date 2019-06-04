DSGMC president urges PM Modi to appoint sitting SC Judge to inquire 'Operation Blue Star'

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:05 IST

VHP, saints meet over Ram Temple, say will pressurize govt

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Following a meeting of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders with saints over the Ram Temple issue, Ram Janma Bhoomi Nyas president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on Monday said they will pressurise the government for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.