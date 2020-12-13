DSGMC sets up shelter homes for farmers at Singhu border

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has set up shelter homes for the farmers who are protesting against the farm laws at Singh border (Delhi-Haryana border) for the past 14 days.

DSGMC members are also providing quilts and blankets to the farmers in shelter homes.

"As long as this protest continues, the DSGMC is standing firmly with them. We will do our best to provide facilities in the shelter homes set up by us. People here are being given shoes and slippers," Majinder Singh Sirsa, president of DSGMC told ANI.



"We are also fulfilling the needs of protesting farmers here. We will help protesting farmers," he added.

Sirsa said that more materials to help the farmers are coming in trucks.

"We are still filling our trucks with materials to help the farmers. We will continue to come forward, we try our best to support the people, they do not lack anything," he added.

Farmers' unions have so far held six rounds of talks with the government.

After rejecting the Centre's proposal to amend the recently enacted farm laws, the agitating leaders said that they would intensify their agitation by blocking railway tracks to put pressure on the government to repeal the three Acts-Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce(Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

