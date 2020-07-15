DSGMC starts free ambulance service for COVID-19 patients

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has started a free ambulance service for COVID-19 patients on Guru Har Krishan Sahib Ji's Prakash Purab.

DSGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa told media persons here that a total of 12 ambulances will be stationed in various parts of the national capital.

"We will provide more ambulance in coming days. The 12 ambulances available now are equipped with all the facilities. It will remain available till we win the battle against COVID-19," he said.

"People in need can contact gurudwaras nearby. We have provided information on our social media handles. Drivers and ward boys will wear PPEs. Ambulances will be available 24*7 and it is free of cost," he added.

According to Delhi government, a total of 1,606 COVID-19 positive cases, 1924 recovered/discharged/migrated and 35 deaths reported in Delhi on Tuesday.

The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 1,15,346 including 93,236 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,446 deaths. (ANI)