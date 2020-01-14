DSP Davinder Singh not awarded any gallantry or meritorious medal by MHA: J-K Police clarifies

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday clarified that the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh, who was arrested a few days ago, have not been awarded any gallantry or meritorious medal by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"It is to clarify that Dysp Davinder Singh is not awarded any Gallantry or Meritorious Medal by MHA as has been reported by some media outlets/persons. Only gallantry medal awarded to him during his service is by the erstwhile J&K State on Independence Day 2018," Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet.

"For his Participation in countering a Fidayeen Attack by Terrorists at District Police Lines Pulwahma on 25/26 Aug 2017 when he was posted there as DySP District Police Lines Pulwama. Media persons are advised to avoid speculative stories not based on facts," it continued.

The force said it is known for its professionalism and doesn't spare anyone "including its own cadre if found involved in any unlawful act or unbecoming conduct."

"We have done it in the past in many cases and now in this particular case where it has caught its own officer on its own input and action and would continue to abide by our code of conduct and the Law of the Land which is same for everyone," the Police said.

The Police said a special investigation team is handling the interrogation of the "arrested accused officer and the terrorists which would probe his criminal conduct in the instant case and his involvement in any such criminal acts in the past."

On January 12, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had said that during an operation in Sophian, one Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was arrested along with two wanted Hizbul Mujahideen militants.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector General (IG) of Police had said, "Yesterday, during an operation in Sophian, one Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was arrested along with two wanted Hizbul Mujahideen militants, while they were travelling together in a vehicle on the National Highway."(ANI)

