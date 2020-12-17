DSP dies by suicide in Bengaluru, four held

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 17 (ANI): A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) posted at Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Laxmi allegedly died by suicide at her friend's house in Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station limits in Bengaluru on Wednesday night, the police said.

"Police detained her four friends and investigation is going on," the police informed.



Laxmi had reportedly married eight years ago. "The friends of the victim have stated that she was depressed and had tried to die by suicide earlier too. Last night at a party organised at her friend's house where she died by suicide," said Annapoorneshwari Nagar police.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the case will be investigated thoroughly, including her background and we will get to the bottom of what went wrong.

"I have instructed higher officials to investigate the case. We have programmes to help and support them if they have any personal problems. We have undertaken confidence-building measures for the police force. We will do it on a bigger scale soon," the Home Minister said in Haveri on Thursday. (ANI)

