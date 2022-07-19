DSP killing case: One person arrested after encounter, others to be nabbed soon, says Haryana Home Minister

Chandigarh [India], July 19 (ANI): One person was arrested after an encounter in connection with the killing of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Surendra Singh Bishnoi who was mowed down by a truck while investigating illegal mining in Nuh.

According to Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, who earlier today assured the arrest of "every single" accused in the incident, said that others will be arrested soon.

"DGP Haryana reached the spot and is monitoring it. One person was arrested after an encounter. The search operation is underway. Others will be arrested soon. We're very serious as the attack has happened on our police and will spare none," Vij told ANI.

"It can't be tolerated. As soon as I came to know, I told DGP that a reply to this incident will be given even if he has to use the Police of the entire district, nearby districts or reserve police. Every single one of them (accused) will be nabbed," Vij said earlier today.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of Surendra Singh Bishnoi and said the culprits will not be spared.

He said strict action will be taken against the mining mafia in the state.

"We will control the mining mafia in the state and the culprits will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against them," he said.

Khattar said police posts will be created near mining areas and the destination of mining vehicles and their equipment will also be fixed.

"Posts will also be set up at the inter-state borders," Khattar said.



The Chief Minister said that the state government will provide a job to one of the family members of the deceased police officer.

"It is an unfortunate incident. A truck belonging to the sand mafia ran over him over the DSP officer. Our condolences go out to the bereaved family. A total of Rs 1 crore would be provided in compensation to the kin of the martyred police officer. We would also provide a job to one of his family members," he said.

He also spoke about the 'martyr status' to the deceased officer.

The Chief Minister said the DSP performed his duty with bravery and the dumper truck involved in the incident has been identified. Senior Haryana Police officers have rushed to the spot.

Haryana Mining Minister Mool Chand Sharma also said that "strict action" will be taken against the guilty.

"I want to tell people to have faith in CM Manohar Lal Khattar and the state government. We will take strict actions against the accused. We also had discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah," he said.

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala, however, hit out the government and accused it of being "in league" with the mining mafia.

The party demanded a probe under a panel headed by the Chief Justice or a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

"The mining mafia in Haryana is in cohorts with the BJP-JJP government in the state. We demand an investigation under the Chief Justice or a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. It should also be investigated who in the government is involved with the mining mafia and the report should come in the next 30 days and the culprits should be punished. The deceased DSP should be given compensation of at least Rs 5 crore," Surjewala said. (ANI)

