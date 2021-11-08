DSP Lokayukta arrests food dept officer for taking monthly bribe amount from a government ration shop manager in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India] November 8, (ANI): DSP Lokayukta Praveen Singh Bhagel arrested an officer of the Indore food department for taking a monthly bribe of Rs 15,000 from a government ration shop manager in the morning on Monday, the DSP said.

The DSP Lokayukta had caught Dharmendra Sharma red-handed while taking the monthly bribe amount.



Amit Kalsi, manager at the government ration shop, had lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta on November 2 and submitted evidence. A case has been filed against the accused under corruption charges.

Speaking to ANI, the DSP said the alleged government ration shop is verified and official. It is located at Chandan Nagar, Indore. The accused used to forcibly take bribes of Rs. 15,000 monthly from Kalsi.

Today, after taking a bribe from the complainant, the accused invited him to his house. The Lokayukta witnessed Dharmendra taking bribes and arrested him. (ANI)

