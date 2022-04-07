DTC bus catches fire in Delhi's Mahipalpur, no casualty

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus in the Mahipalpur area of the national capital on Wednesday.



Fortunately, nobody was reported to be injured in the incident. Several fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The bus was on route no 534 which plies between Anand Vihar ISBT and Mehrauli.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors which is the manufacturer of the bus did not explain the cause of the fire.

"An unfortunate fire incident occurred on one of the CNG buses in New Delhi. Fortunately, there were no injuries to anyone. While we are unable to comment on specifics pending investigation, we will extend our fullest cooperation to the authorities in identifying the cause. Tata Motors is committed to offering safe and high-quality vehicles for public transport," said Tata Motors spokesperson. (ANI)

