DTC bus services resume in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) resumed its city bus services on Tuesday during the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown.

Sanitisation of buses is being done at the start and finish points of the journey.

"Sanitisation of buses is being done at the starting and finishing points of the journey. Only 20 passengers are allowed at a time so that social distancing can be ensured," Dharmendra Singh, a bus driver said.

The Centre has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31 to contain COVID-19 spread. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Monday announced a detailed set of norms to be followed in the national capital during the ongoing phase of lockdown. (ANI)

