DTC operates buses for returnees to Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has started shuttle bus services for railway passengers arriving at New Delhi Railway Station amid coronavirus lockdown, informed GK Sharma, Senior Manager, DTC.

The passengers were dropped off at Shivaji Stadium and Ambedkar Stadium from where they are given further change over of transport.

"The services started yesterday (April 14). We have made 29 trips today so far and cleared the passengers of two trains. Seven more trains are scheduled to arrive. 21 buses are parked here," said Sharma while speaking to ANI.

All health precautions, including social distancing norms, related to coronavirus prevention are being strictly followed.

Following revised lockdown guidelines, Indian Railways has recently started to operate special trains meant for the general public from May 12. (ANI)

