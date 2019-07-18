DTC buses (File photo)
DTC buses (File photo)

DTC staffers face action after viral video of dance inside bus

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 11:02 IST

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Three Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) staffers, including the driver, conductor and bus marshal are facing action after a video showed them with a girl dancing inside the bus.
The driver of the government-run bus has been suspended, the conductor has been served a show-cause notice and the bus marshal has been sent back to the Civil Defence Office, said the DTC in an order dated July 15.
The incident reportedly took place in the Janakpuri area on July 12.
in the video, that has gone viral on the Internet, the three were seen in the video in the company of the girl dancing to a Haryanvi song inside the bus.
"The three are accused of negligence of duty, misused the DTC bus for making the video, unauthorised use of government property and maligning image of the public transporter," the DTC order added. (ANI)

