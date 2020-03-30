DTC to prevent movement of migrant workers, ensure operations for essential service providers

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): The Delhi Transport Corporation, on the directives of Delhi government, has asked its employees to discourage the movement of passengers including migrant labourers and daily wagers in the national capital amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The directive asks conductors to allow only essential service providers to board the buses. "The conductors should allow persons to board only after production of duty pass issued by the designated authority long with an identity card," the order said.

The regional and depot managers should ensure that buses have stickers pasted on the left windscreen with the sticker reading "For staff of essential services only and on Govt Duty".

In case of any instance of non-compliance observed, the accused would be charged under Section 188 of IPC, it adds.

"All regional and depot managers should remain mobile and check buses on line to ensure the compliance of instructions," the order said. (ANI)

