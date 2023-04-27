DU ad-hoc lecturer, removed recently from Hindu College, found hanging in Delhi's Rani Bagh

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): The body of a 33-year-old Delhi University's ad-hoc lecturer, who was recently removed from the Hindu College, was found hanging in an apartment in northwest Delhi's Rani Bagh area on Wednesday, police said.

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was recieved at Rani Bagh police station on Wednesday regarding the hanging of a man in DTC Apartment.

The police team rushed to the apartment on the top floor of the building where the deceased was staying. Police found a man's body hanging from a ceiling fan with a bed sheet. The man was shifted to MV Hospital, where he was declared dead.



The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team visited the spot, police said.

The deceased was identified as Samarveer (33), a resident of Molki village in Rajasthan Bara district.

According to the police, the deceased's cousin revealed that Samarveer was working as an ad-hoc lecturer at Hindu College. Recently, another lecturer was appointed in his place following which Samarveer went into depression.

The postmortem of the deceased will be conducted at BJRM Hospital on Thursday. The investigation is underway, police added. (ANI)

