DU, JNU students march in support of citizenship law

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Some students of Delhi University (DU) on Wednesday carried out a march in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Also, the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), JNU Teachers' Federation (JNUTF) YUVA and non-teaching staff held a march in support of the CAA.

"We have carried out this march in support of CAA. The demand that was pending for years has been fulfilled by the government. It has fulfilled the dreams of the refugees, who were being tortured in three countries by providing them with citizenship," Brajesh Pandey, Sanskrit professor, JNU, told ANI.

"JNU is sending positive vibrations all over by conveying that we are with the citizens of India. We are expressing our happiness over the citizenship right provided to the refugees," said Lalit Pandey of the ABVP.

CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

