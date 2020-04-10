DU postpones exams due to coronavirus outbreak

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): University of Delhi has deferred theory and practical exams until further notice in view of the growing cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

In a notification on its official website, the University administration informed that examinations of the students of regular colleges, School of Open Learning and Non-Collegiate Women Education Board have been postponed and "the various date sheets issued in this regard stands withdrawn."

The students are advised to keep checking the official website - www.exam.du.ac.in - at regular intervals. (ANI)