DU postpones online open book exams for final-year students

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Delhi University on Saturday postponed the online open book exams for final-year students by 10 days, which were scheduled to begin from July 1, in view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic.

The new datasheets shall be notified by examination branch on July 3.

In a notification, University of Delhi stated, "With reference to the above matter, all concerned are hereby informed that examinations scheduled for all final semester /term /year and ex-students as per date sheet in OBE mode examinations as an alternative mode of examinations in view of COVID-19 pandemic adopted as a one-time measure for academic session 2019-20 for all streams of UG and PG including SOL and NCWEB stands postponed for ten days in view of the prevailing situation of COVID19 pandemic."

"Letters related to OBE mode of examinations to be conducted remotely as issued to all the Dean of Faculties, Head of the Departments and Principals of colleges shall remain unchanged. No separate guidelines/notifications shall be issued by the examination branch related with OBE mode of examinations. All provisions/procedures as notified through notifications dated 30.05.2020 and 01.06.2020 for UG and PG programmes, respectively, shall be applicable for examinations rescheduled through the new date sheet," the notification further read. (ANI)

