DU school of open learning 2021 admissions begins

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Delhi University (DU) has started the registration process for the DU school of open learning 2021.



"All concerned may please note that as per approval of the Distance Education Bureau (DEB), UGC, New Delhi the school of Open Learning, University of Delhi has been started its admission process in five Undergraduate courses B.A., B.Com, B.A. (Hons) English and B.A. Hons Political Science with effect from October 22, 2021," read the notice.

As per the official notice, released by DU, "The last date of admission will be December 15, 2021. The entire admission will be completed only through online mode." (ANI)

