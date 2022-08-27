New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): IndiGo Airlines received a bomb threat call on Saturday for its flight 6E-65 on board from Chennai to Dubai.
The flight which was carrying around 170 passengers was delayed by approximately 6 hours due to the evacuation and search of the entire aircraft. (ANI)
Dubai-bound IndiGo flight receives hoax bomb threat
ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2022 16:15 IST
