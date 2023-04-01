Dubai-bound plane that suffered bird hit, lands back safely, released for flight

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The Dubai-bound FedEx flight that was involved in air turnback after a bird-hit incident, landed safely at the Delhi airport and was released for flight, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed on Saturday.

"Dubai FedEx flight was involved in air turnback due to a suspected bird hit at 1,000 feet today. After the incident, the Delhi airport (DIAL) declared an emergency. The aircraft landed back safely. After inspection, it has been released for flight," the DGCA said in a statement.



Earlier in the day, a full emergency was declared at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird hit soon after take-off.

The airport officials stated that FedEx, which is a courier/cargo airline was hit minutes after it took off.

More details about the episode are awaited. (ANI)

