'Due to Cong govt, 16 lakh poor families deprived of PM Awas in state,' says Chhattisgarh BJP Chief Arun Sao

Raipur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Hitting out at the Congress Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Arun Sao has said that due to the Bhupesh Baghel-led-Congress government, 16 lakh poor families are deprived of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the state.

Sao made the remarks while addressing a houseless convention organised at Aarang Nagar Palika in the state Capital Raipur on Friday.

He further said, "Congress plenary session is being organised here, these 16 lakh poor families want to ask the national leaders of the Congress party, what is their fault that the state government has deprived them of the PM Awas. Those who did not get the PM Awas, today they are holding a houseless convention."



"The top leaders of Congress have arrived in Raipur, so the people of Chhattisgarh want to know the reports of the promises made by the Congress party in their public manifesto during the 2018 assembly elections and the promises they made by taking Gangajal in their hands," he added.

"When liquor will be banned and when will the 10 lakh unemployed people get Rs 1.5 lakh a year. The elderly people and widowed sisters of Chhattisgarh want to ask that they were promised a pension of Rs 1,000, when will they get Rs 48,000 for five years," Sao asked while adding that the promises made by the Congress to state employees, Anganwadi workers and Panchayat Secretaries still remains unfulfilled.

The people of Chhattisgarh want to know where the 200 food processing factories promised by Rahul Gandhi have been set up, the BJP leader asked.

When asked about Congress allegations that Pawan Khera was stopped from flying to Raipur following an order by the Assam Police as BJP wants to sabotage the convention, Sao said, "BJP does not want to disturb the Congress plenary in any way. An FIR was registered against Pawan Kheda, as a result of which action was taken by the police. It had nothing to do with the Congress Plenary session." (ANI)

