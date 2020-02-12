Dues paid, power connection restored at Mayawati's family house

Greater Noida [Uttar Pradesh] Feb 12 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh power department on Wednesday restored the electricity connection at the family house of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati in Badalpur village here after the family paid the outstanding bill amounting to Rs. 67,000.

The electricity connection is in the name of Mayawati's brother Anand Kumar.

Earlier in the day, the power department had disconnected the supply due to non-payment of the dues. (ANI)