Dumka accident: CM Raghubar Das announces Rs 1 lakh compensation for kin of victims

Dumka (Jharkhand) [India], July 25 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to the next of kin of victims of Dumka Road accident.

"Saddened by the news of the death of 'kanwariyas' in a road accident in Dumka. I've ordered District Administration to provide medical treatment to the injured. Financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh will be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident," he said in a tweet.

At least three "kavanriyas" including the auto-driver were killed while six others were injured in a road accident in Baniara village here. They were returning after offering prayers at Basukinath Temple in Deoghar.

All the deceased and injured "kanwariyas" are said to be residents of Sapha village, Purnia (Bihar). (ANI)

