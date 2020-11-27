Dumka treasury case: RJD hopeful of Lalu's bail in next hearing

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 27 (ANI): As the Jharkhand High Court on Friday deferred to December 11 hearing on the bail plea of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav in connection with a fodder scam case related to fraudulent withdrawal from Dumka Treasury, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party spokesperson Smita Lakra said that party hopeful that he will get bail in next hearing.

"Whenever Lalu Ji's bail plea gets deferred, the entire party definitely does get disappointed but we are hopeful that he will get bail in next hearing. We have to wait and watch for true justice to be served," Lakra told ANI.

Being asked about the BJP's allegation that Yadav not adhering to jail rules, Lakra said, "Lalu Ji is abiding by all jail rules and regulations."

Earlier, MLA Lalan Paswan alleged that Lalu Prasad Yadav had offered to make him a minister if he abstained from the Speaker's election in the Bihar assembly.

Notably, Yadav was shifted back to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) from Kelly bungalow (RIMS Director's bungalow) in Ranchi on Thursday.



Yadav was shifted to Kelly bungalow in Ranchi on August 6, after the RIMS authorities had written to Birsa Munda Jail authority seeking his shifting, as the ward where he was receiving treatment was converted into COVID ward.

The RJD leader was admitted to RIMS on August 30, 2018, after he surrendered at Birsa Munda Central Jail on Jharkhand court's orders in the fodder scam.

Yadav had last month secured bail in connection with the Chaibasa treasury case related to the fodder scam. However, he is yet to secure bail in the Dumka treasury case.

Yadav, who had been in prison since December 2017, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in 2018 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the fodder scam case. Both the sentences are being served consecutively.

The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crores from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Yadav served as the State's Chief Minister. (ANI)

