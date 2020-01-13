Dummy execution of Nirbhaya convicts performed at Tihar Jail

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Tihar jail officials on Sunday said that dummy execution of the convicts of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case was performed here.

According to the officials, the dummy was created in sacks filled with debris and stones, as per the weight of the convicts.

They also added that hangman Pawan Jallad was not called for the dummy execution, however, a jail official performed it.

All four convicts in the Nirbhaya case will be executed on January 22 at 7 am in cell 3 in Tihar Jail, the same place where Afzal Guru, the terrorist convicted for Parliament attack case, was hanged. The officials said they will be hanged together.

A court in Delhi issued death warrants against all the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case. The convicts -- Pawan Gupta, Akshay, Vinay Sharma, and Mukesh Singh -- will be hanged at 7 am on January 22. (ANI)

