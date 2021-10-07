Durga pandal in Kolkata replicates Dubai's Burj Khalifa

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 6 (ANI): Ahead of the Durga Puja festival, Kolkata's Sreebhumi Sporting Club has built a Dubai's Burj Khalifa themed 145 feet pandal in the Lake-town.

Speaking to ANI, Sujit Bose, Sreebhumi Sporting Club president said, "Every year, we built the pandal in form of a replica of iconic buildings. Earlier, we had built it on the theme of Paris Opera, Kedarnath and Puri temples among others."



The Bose further informed that the 145 feet tall Burj Khalifa pandal has special lighting arrangements to give it a majestic look in the night and around 250 workers have built this in two months.



Bose, who is also the Fire and Emergency Services Minister in West Bengal government, said that the club also does social works during this Durga Puja festival every year.

"We always do social works during this celebration. We have organised a blood donation camp this year for around 2,000 people," he said.

The minister said that the club will strictly adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines as spelt out by the West Bengal government on Wednesday.

As per the guidelines, pandals shall have to be spacious and open from all sides with separate entry-exit points. Pandals must keep adequate space and arrangements for ensuring physical distancing in terms of the existing COVID-19 pandemic norms.

The festival of Navratri will be observed from October 7 till October 15. This year Ashtami falls on October 13 while Dashami is on October 15. (ANI)

