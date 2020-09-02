Durga Puja committee in Kolkata to play late Pranab Mukherjee's rendition of Chandi Path throughout festival

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 2 (ANI): In order to pay homage to former president Pranab Mukherjee who passed away recently a puja committee here has decided to play his rendition of 'Chandi Path' ( dedicated to Goddess Kali) during the entire period of Durga Puja.

A member of the Aurobindo Setu puja committee told ANI that they had decided to dedicate this year's Durga Puja celebrations to world-renowned filmmaker Satyajit Ray and his first movie Pather Panchali but then changed their plans after the demise of the former President.

Durga Puja is a major festival celebrated in West Bengal and other parts of the country and is held in the last five days of Navaratri. This year, Durga Puja will be held between October 22-26.

"Our Aurobindo Setu Committee had decided to dedicate this year's Puja celebrations to Satyajit Ray, and his film Pather Panchali. But as the news of the former President's death reached us we changed the plan a little," Puja, the member said.

"Both of them are Bengalis, and Pranab Mukherjee used to do a very good rendition of Chandi Path. We will dedicate the stage to him and play his rendition throughout the festival as a mark of respect to him," she added.

The former President's funeral took place on September 1 with full military honours and he was cremated at the Lodhi Road crematorium.

Mukherjee, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, died on Monday, weeks after his brain surgery. He was 84.

The government and many states have announced seven-day official mourning. (ANI)

