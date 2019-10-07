Durga Puja pandal brings Maha's Ellora caves to Bhubaneswar!

A Durga Puja pandal in Bhubaneswar is based on theme of Ellora caves of Maharashtra.
Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): A Durga Puja pandal here depicts the Ellora caves of Maharashtra and how people used to live in ancient times.
The pandal depicting the magnificent caves is made in the Station Bazar area of Bhubaneswar.
Apart from Goddess Durga's idol, several other figurines have been stationed inside the pandal. They show how the early man lived in trees, by hunting animals, etc. The life of the tribal society is also depicted in this pandal with the help of an audio system.
"It is a very good feeling to roam here in this pandal. How our ancestors or early man used to live is depicted. The decoration is very nice," Rasheshwara Mishra, one of the devotees said.
"We get to see how early humans enhanced their lives and turned into civilized people. I have not visited Ellora caves in Maharashtra but it seems like I found it in Bhubaneswar," she added.
One of the organizers, Amresh said, "We want to give a message that India is very rich in culture and it has many things to showcase. We have shown how early man used to live and how they used to revere trees."
"We have shown forest life also and we want to give a message that people should never cut trees," he said.
Another devotee Uma said, "Here we get to know how humans used to live in ancient times and the closeness of nature associated with us." (ANI)

