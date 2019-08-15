During morning workout, Robert Vadra poses with flag sellers on I-Day

New Delhi [India] Aug 15 (ANI): Robert Vadra, who is known as a fitness enthusiast, during his morning cycle ride posed with the children selling flags on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day today.

In a Facebook post, Vadra shared pictures with the caption, "My early morning independently cycling on Independence Day and meeting with people who need the affection and caring, got swamped with children and received many Flags of all sizes, on the journey."

In the pictures, the businessman who is seen standing in the midst of the children selling flags, dressed in red vest, seems to enjoy his early morning excursion.

Vadra, the husband of Priyanka Gandhi, is a fitness freak and often in his photos, he is seen cycling or working out.

Vadra who is quite active on Facebook to update his activities thanked the armed forces and their families for all the sacrifices they have made for the nation. "On this Independence Day, let's pledge to never let our country down! A special thanks to our armed forces & their families for all the sacrifices they have made for our nation. Wish you all a very Happy Independence Day"

Today, on the occasion of Independence Day before starting his address, Prime minister Narendra Modi, unfurled the national flag at the ramparts of Red Fort and wished citizens of the country. (ANI)

