During Round 5 of talks with farmers, Government hands over minutes of last round

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): The fifth round of talks between leaders of farmer groups and ministers of the Central government began on Saturday at Vigyan Bhawan here to end a deadlock over the new farm laws.

A written reply of the minutes of the last meeting was given to the farmers after farmers' representatives asked the Government to give a pointwise written reply .

The Centre represented by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Food and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal are leading the talks with the farmer groups.

Earlier today senior leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other ministers met with Prime Minister to deliberate ahead of the talks.

A 15-minute break was taken after government officials gave a written reply to the farmers.

A Kar Sewa vehicle carried food for farmers' representatives at Vigyan Bhawan and the representatives ate their food during the break.



Farmers said that they need a solution/commitment. They said that they do not want further discussion and want to know what has the government decided on the farmers' demand.

On December 3, the farmers held the fourth round of talks with the Centre and said the government had talked of bringing some amendments to farm laws. In the fourth round of the meeting, farmer leaders suggested the government to hold a special session of the Parliament and sought the abolition of the three farm laws.

The farmers' agitation at Delhi borders and national capital entered the tenth day today, with a large number of farmers gathered in and around the national capital to protest against the three farm laws.

Meanwhile, a nationwide shutdown has been called by the protesting farmers on December 8.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)