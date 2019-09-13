Duronto train service discontinued on Delhi-Allahabad route

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Railway passengers from the city boarded the Delhi-Allahabad Duronto Express train for the final time as the train departed from Allahabad on its last run on Thursday night.

Passengers boarding the train expressed hope that the replacement of Duronto will also provide them with good service.

"Duronto was a good train. It is unfortunate for people in Allahabad that this train is being discontinued. However, if the Humsafar express train runs daily then it would be good. Now, it operates only on four days," Aftab Ahmad, a passenger told ANI.

Reportedly, the railway has decided to replace Duronto Express with another express train.

Duronto Express covered the distance between Delhi and Allahabad in 7 hours and 30 minutes. (ANI)

