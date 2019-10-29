Dushyant Chautala hits back at Shiv Sena over remarks on his father

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Soon after Shiv Sena leader took a jibe at Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and his father Ajay Chautala, the JJP chief hit back.

Raut today drew comparison between the political scenarios of the two states and implied that akin Dushyant, whose father is serving a jail term, the Shiv Sena has nothing to worry about and hence, would not compromise.

"We do not have any Dushyant here whose father is inside the jail. Here it's us who do politics of dharma and satya (righteousness and truth). Maharashtra has a very complicated politics," Raut had said.

Reacting to Raut's remarks, Dushyant told reporters here, "It means he knows who Dushyant Chautala is. My father is in jail for six years, he never asked about his well being. Ajay Chautala Ji has not come out without completing his term. Such statements don't add to Sanjay Ji's stature" .

Dushyant, today arrived at his residence at 18 Janpath, New Delhi for the first time after taking charge as Haryana Deputy Chief Minister.

Dushyant further asserted that he will be meeting Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today.

"I will meet the Chief Minister today to discuss certain issues and agenda. Our aim is to provide basic facilities to the public without any inconvenience," said Chautala.

On being asked about CM Manohar Lal Khattar's decision to form committees to formulate common minimum programme, Dushyant said: "A committee will be formed in a time-bound manner, based on the common and utmost important agendas. We will try to fulfil the promises made by both parties."

Chautala further stated that according to Khattar, a detailed discussion would be held regarding the cabinet after the first session.

Chautala on Sunday took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana.

Khattar also took oath as Haryana Chief Minister for the second term after the recently concluded polls in the state. In the Assembly polls, BJP fell short of six seats to get a majority in 90-member Haryana Assembly.

Later, the party stitched an alliance with Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) which has 10 seats. It also draw support of seven independent MLAs. (ANI)

