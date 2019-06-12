Dust storm hits Delhi brings respite from scorching heat

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): A severe dust storm hit the national capital region on Wednesday evening providing respite from the sweltering heat of the last several days.

The Skymet Weather has forecast heavy rains in some parts of the national capital.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorm with dust waging gusty winds at the speed of 70-80 kmph to hit Delhi.

IMD also predicted rain over South-west Delhi,South Delhi Faridabad, Gurugram, Jahangirabad, Khurja, Hathras, Nuh, Palwal, Bhiwadi, Rewari, Bawal,Kosali,Sohna, Aurangabad,Hapur, Etah, Sahaswan,Aligarh,Jattari,Khair,Farukhnagar,Noida,Ghaziabad and adjoining area of Hodal during next 2 hours.

The Private Weather Forecast Agency, Skymet Weather said, "Intense rains ahead in Delhi. Heavy showers are expected in some parts of the national capital."

At least 27 flights destined for Indira Gandhi International Airport here were diverted till 7:50 pm today, due to the dust storm. (ANI)

