Visuals from Vasant Vihar area of Delhi. (Photo/ANI)
Dust storm, light rains hit Delhi

ANI | Updated: May 10, 2020 12:53 IST

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): In a sudden change of weather, dust storm enveloped the national capital on Sunday.
Some parts of Delhi also witnessed light rains along with strong winds.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted a thunderstorm with rain in Delhi for today.
The IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain for tomorrow. (ANI)

