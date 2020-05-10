New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): In a sudden change of weather, dust storm enveloped the national capital on Sunday.
Some parts of Delhi also witnessed light rains along with strong winds.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted a thunderstorm with rain in Delhi for today.
The IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain for tomorrow. (ANI)
Dust storm, light rains hit Delhi
ANI | Updated: May 10, 2020 12:53 IST
New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): In a sudden change of weather, dust storm enveloped the national capital on Sunday.