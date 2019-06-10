DUSU chief meets Yogi, gets assurance for 1,000-bedded hostel

New Delhi (India), June 10 (ANI): UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has promised to construct a hostel with 1,000 beds for the students of the state studying in Delhi University (DU) colleges, Post-Graduate Departments, and research scholars, said DU Students' Union (DUSU) president Shakti Singh on Monday.

Singh, who met Chief Minister Adityanath in Lucknow, briefed him about the shortage of hostel facility for the students from the state in DU. "The Chief Minister has promised to ensure that a hostel with a capacity of 1,000 berths is constructed. He has asked the university administration to come up with the proposal in this regard," he said.

Referring to the proposal given to Chief Minister Yogi, DUSU president and ABVP leader Singh said: "A large number of students of Uttar Pradesh get admission in DU every year but very few of them get the seats in hostels, given the shortage of the facility in the university."

Singh said that the estimated cost of the hostel has been pegged at Rs 48 crore. He said that the hostel would be a big relief for the poor students coming from the weaker sections of the society for whom living in private accommodation is a major problem. (ANI)

