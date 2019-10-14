King of The Netherlands, Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima arrived in India for a five-day visit. Photo/ANI
King of The Netherlands, Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima arrived in India for a five-day visit. Photo/ANI

Dutch King and Queen arrive in India for state visit

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 03:24 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The King of The Netherlands, Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima arrived in India on Sunday for a five-day state visit.
The Royal couple was given a traditional welcome at the airport where several officials lined up to receive them.
This is Willem-Alexander's first state visit to India following his ascension to the throne in 2013.
He will hold meetings with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call on the Dutch King.
Apart from the official programme in Delhi, the King and the Queen will also visit Mumbai and Kerala.
The royal couple will attend the inaugural session of 25th Technology Summit in New Delhi. The Netherlands is the partner country for this summit.
India and The Netherlands have a bilateral trade turnover of USD 12.87 billion (2018-2019). The Netherlands is the 5th largest investor in India with a cumulative investment of USD 23 billion between 2000 and 2017.
The Netherlands is home to a 235,000 strong Indian diaspora, the largest in mainland Europe.
The visit is expected to boost economic and political cooperation between the two countries. (ANI)

