Dutee Chand to be conferred with Arjuna Award, Odisha CM congratulates her

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday congratulated ace sprinter Dutee Chand for getting recommended to receive the Arjuna Award.

Sprinter Dutee, Shutler Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy, cricketer Ishant Sharma and shooter Manu Bhaker are among the 27 athletes who will be conferred with Arjuna Award on August 29 at the National Sports Awards ceremony.

The Chief Minister said that Odisha is proud of Dutee's achievement.

"Congratulate ace sprinter from #Odisha, Dutee Chand on being recommended to receive prestigious Arjuna Award. Odisha is proud of your achievement," the chief minister tweeted.



Also, Indian opening batsman, Rohit Sharma is among the five athletes who will be conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

National Sports Awards which include the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the Arjuna award, the Dronacharya award, and the Dhyan Chand award, are conferred on athletes every year by the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 29, the National Sports Day.

However, this year, the names would be announced by President Ram Nath Kovind virtually. (ANI)

