Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 15 (ANI): Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption (DVAC) conducted raids at the residence and office of former Tamil Nadu Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader P Thangamani at more than 60 places including Erode, Namakkal.



Thangamani is the fifth former minister being searched by the DVAC. (ANI)