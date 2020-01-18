DVK files complaint against Rajinikanth for alleged remarks against Periyar

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): Members of the Dravidar Vidhuthalai Kazhagam (DVK) on Friday filed a complaint against veteran actor Rajinikanth for allegedly making remarks against Thanthai Periyar (Periyar EV Ramasamy).

Complainants have sought registration of an FIR against Rajinikanth under Sections 153(A) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Speaking about the allegation, DVK leader, Nehru Das said, "During Thuglak function on January 14, he (Rajinikanth) had levelled false allegations, not even a tiny bit of which is true. He is only doing this to enter politics. He is trying to tease (disturb) Dravidam and Periyar's movements. Therefore today we requested city police to initiate action against him. If this is not done then we will gherao his residence and not allow his movies to run in Tamil Nadu."

The 50th anniversary of the Tamil magazine Thuglak was held on January 14. Rajinikanth, along with its editor S Gurumurthy had spoken at the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also participated in the event through video conferencing. (ANI)

