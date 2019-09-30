Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor to be flagged off on Oct 4, says DMRC

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor of the Delhi Metro's Grey Line will be formally flagged off on October 4 this year.

On Twitter the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said, Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs (I/C) Hardeep S Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will flag off the Dwarka- Najafgarh corridor on October 4.

The DMRC said, "The Flagging Off ceremony will take place in Metro Bhawan at 12:15 PM and passenger services on the section shall commence from 5 PM on the same day." (ANI)

