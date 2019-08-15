DWC issues notice to Delhi Police regarding rape of minor

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday issued a notice to the Delhi Police and the principal in the matter of rape of a 5-year-old girl in a private school in South Delhi.

"The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo-moto cognizance of media reports regarding the rape of a 5-year-old girl studying in a private school in South Delhi inside the school premises," the notice reads.

In the notice, DWC said the matter is a serious one and asked for "factual report of the incident and details of action taken against the school authorities."

"Whether an FIR was registered in the matter," reads the notice, asking for details of FIR if registered along with the status reports.

The notice also asked for the footage of CCTV cameras if there were any installed in the school. The DWC has asked the Delhi Police to provide the above information to the Commission latest by August 20. (ANI)

