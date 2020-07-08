Dy CM Ashwathnarayan launches 6 locally- made products to tackle COVID-19 in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 7 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan on Tuesday launched six locally developed products to tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The innovations launched include UV-ROS box, probes & reagents for RT-PCR test, remote fetal monitoring device, transport media, AI-based detection devices, antimicrobial face wash, etc.

Highlighting the government-supported startups who developed these products, Deputy Chief Minister said, "It was a matter of pride for the state as the role of Kannadiga scientists, innovators and research professionals in developing the products locally was significant."

Start-ups incubated and mentored at the Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC), to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, developed the 6 products. "These products will reduce our burden of importing expensive equipment and tools in fighting this pandemic. This initiative of developing products locally is in line with our Prime Minister's Aatma Nirbhar Abhiyaan. We must take pride in the fact that we have reached this level of innovating and producing locally," said Dr Ashwathnaryan.

All the 6 products have been approved by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for immediate use. The products will also be commercially available with immediate effect. The government will support and promote these products.

Dr Ashwathnarayan lauded the efforts of the startups and the scientists in developing the products in short turnaround time. "These products are of superior quality and will contribute to tackling Covid-19 across the country. I congratulate all the startups and the innovators for bringing out these products in time," he added. (ANI)

