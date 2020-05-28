Dyeing units in Surat resume operations

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 27 (ANI): Dyeing units in Gujarat's Surat and surrounding areas have resumed their operations with curtailed staff and implementation of health norms amid lockdown 4.0.

These dyeing units are an important part of the textile chain. The production of fabric has already started in the region. Dyeing units have resumed operations in a limited capacity following all health and social distancing norms.

Piyush Darbar, a worker at a dyeing unit, said that sanitisers have been provided and all workers have been asked to wear masks and gloves at work. "Workers have to go through thermal screening while entering the unit and always maintain social distancing," he added.

Speaking about the resumption of work at his unit in Palsana Surat, Paresh Chaudhary said, "We have started work with 25 to 30 percent of staff. Since limited companies are functioning, whatever demand is in the market, we are getting orders for that."

"We are following all government guidelines. Regular temperature checks are being done, use of masks and sanitisers has been made compulsory and social distancing norms are being followed," he added.

Industrialists also expressed concerns over the shortage of workers as most of them have returned to their villages due to the lockdown. "We hope that labourers will return to work once production at other units resumes," he added. (ANI)

