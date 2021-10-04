E-auction of gifts presented to PM Modi underway till Oct 7

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): The Central government is auctioning the gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this year.

The third round of e-auction, that has started on September 17, is underway through the web portal www.pmmementos.gov.in, and will conclude on October 7, 2021.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to auction all the gifts he receives for the noble cause of conserving the river Ganga through "Namami Gange".



"PM has often described Ganga as a symbol of the country's cultural glory and faith, and that from the point of the river's origin at Gaumukh in Uttarakhand to where it merged with the sea in West Bengal; the mighty river enriched the lives of half of the country's population," reads the Ministry's statement.

The Ministry informed that as many as 1,348 mementoes are being e-auctioned in the third round. The mementoes include the equipment gifted to the Prime Minister by winners of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The mementos are on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi. As of date, 1,083 items have received bids. Item G1656 (Decorative mace) with an auction start price of Rs 2,500 has received the highest number of bids (52 bids) taking the value of the item to Rs 1,01,000, said the Ministry. (ANI)

