Gifts and mementos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
E-auction of mementos received by PM Modi concludes

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:36 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The exhibition cum e-auctioning of the mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was concluded on Thursday. All proceeds from the e-auction will be donated towards funding Namami Gange Mission.
Union Culture Ministry had organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell 2772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister.
The lowest base price was kept at Rs 500 for items like a small statue of Lord Ganesha and decorative wooden box in lotus shape. The highest base price of Rs 2.5 lakhs was kept for an acrylic painting with a tri-colour background of Prime Minister with Mahatma Gandhi, which received a final bid of Rs 25 lakhs.
As of today, all items on the auction have been sold-out. Celebrities, politicians and activists have shown interest in the auction, with many like Bollywood actors including Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and singer Kailash Kher endorsing it.
A framed photograph of the Prime Minister receiving blessings from his mother, with a base price of Rs. 1000, has received a bid of Rs. 20 lakhs. Other popular auction items include an exhibit of Manipuri Folk Arts, a metallic sculpture of a cow feeding a calf and a metallic 14 cm statue of Swami Vivekanand.
Initially, the e-auction was supposed to be held till October 3. However, in the face of a tremendous public response and a request for more people to participate, a decision was taken to extend the auction process for another three weeks. (ANI)

