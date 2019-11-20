E-cigarettes now can be seized without warrant: MHA

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Considering the deleterious impact of e-cigarettes on public health, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sent a letter to all state police chiefs and chief secretaries informing that sub-inspector level officers and above can search and seize the prohibited items without a warrant.

The MHA sent the letter on Tuesday in which it said that the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Import, Export, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Ordinance, 2019 was promulgated on September 18 for banning the production, sale, purchase etc. of electronic cigarettes in the interest of public health.

"Sections 4 and 5 of the above-mentioned Ordinance provide for the prohibition of e-cigarettes whereas sections 7 and 8 prescribe the punishment for contravention of the said provisions. The Ordinance empowers police officers of the rank of Sub-Inspector and above and other officers, as stipulated therein, with powers to enter, search and seize the prohibited items without a warrant, in terms of section 6," MHA said in its letter.

The MHA has requested the states that due enforcement of provisions of the above-mentioned Ordinance to be ensured. "Further, congruent capacity building and sensitisation of the enforcement personnel may be done for effective implementation of the Ordinance," it added. (ANI)



