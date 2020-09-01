E-passes not required for inter-district travel in Maharashtra from September 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI): Maharashtra government has cancelled the e-pass requirement for inter-district travel from September 2.

"No e-pass will be required for inter-district movement in Maharashtra from September 2," said State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a video message on August 31.

The State has also allowed passenger movement by private bus, mini bus and other operators.

Notably, schools and colleges will remain closed while e-learning and online classes will continue in the state. (ANI)