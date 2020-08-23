E-passes not required to travel to, from Puducherry: UT admin

Puducherry [India], August 23 (ANI): E-passes are not required to travel to and from Puducherry amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Territory administration said on Sunday.
As many as 412 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, taking the Union Territory's count of coronavirus cases to 10,522.
"A total number of cases in the state stands at 10,522, including 3,706 active cases, 6,657 recovered cases and 159 deaths to date," said the Health Department, Government of Puducherry. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2020 14:57 IST
