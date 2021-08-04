E-Prisons operational in all States, UTs: MHA

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): The e-Prisons, which aims at computerisation of the functioning of prisons in the country, has been operationalised in all States and Union Territories, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.



In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra said that e-Prisons data has been integrated with Police and Court system under the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has provided financial assistance of Rs 99.49 crores to the States and Union Territories (UTs) for this project and all funds have been released to them. e-Prisons uses data maintained by the States and Union Territories on the National Prisons Information Portal as per protocols notified for e-Prisons," he stated.

The minister said that the system can be accessed through the secure National Informatics Centre (NIC) network, exclusively by the authorized officials of Law Enforcement Agencies and Prisons, through Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS). (ANI)

